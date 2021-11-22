THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tom Hundley Heating & Cooling.
"Tom Hundley Heating & Cooling is a company built on service and family, and we couldn't be more excited to add the Hundley family to ours at User Friendly Home Services," said Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services. "The Hundley's have brought exceptional service to their customers for over 30 years, and we welcome the opportunity to help them continue in that tradition." Tom and Pam Hundley added, "We can't wait to see the growth Tom Hundley Heating & Cooling is capable of in the future. Combining the resources and management expertise of User Friendly Home Services with our commitment to service could not be a more perfect fit."
Founded by Tom and Pam Hundley in 1990, Tom Hundley Heating & Cooling has served the HVAC needs of customers in and around the Tulsa Metro area. Their commercial and residential services include service and repair of existing HVAC equipment, as well as full replacements of HVAC appliances and ventilation systems.
With this acquisition, User Friendly Home Services now boasts a national network of five HVAC and home service companies, with an eye on continued growth later this year. Tom Hundley Heating & Cooling now joins All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc, Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration, Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning, and Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning under the User Friendly Home Services umbrella.
