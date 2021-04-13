IRVING, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce a new partnership with Atlantic Oral Surgery and Implant Center, an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice located at 1200 48th Ave N., Suite 101, in Myrtle Beach. The OMS practice is USOSM's first official partner in the state of South Carolina.
"This is our first partnership in South Carolina, and we're honored that it is with Atlantic Oral Surgery and Implant Center. Dr. Jeffrey H. Wallen is well-known and respected in his community and throughout the industry for truly listening to his patients and providing them with exceptional care. He's devoted to clinical excellence and always puts his patients first, defining characteristics that we share," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Led by Jeffrey H. Wallen, DDS, Atlantic Oral Surgery and Implant Center believes that the doctor and the patient become a team for treating an individual's oral and maxillofacial needs. Dr. Wallen listens carefully to patients to better understand their concerns and develop customized treatment plans for them. After procedures, he follows up with patients personally to make sure that pain is relieved, problems are resolved and oral health is improved.
"In my practice, my patients have always and will always come first. That's why I've decided to work with USOSM. They'll provide non-clinical, 'behind-the-scenes' support to help us run our practice even more smoothly and free up more of my time, so I can keep my focus where it belongs – 100% on my patients. Working with USOSM won't affect how I practice oral surgery at all. I will continue to make all clinical decisions and provide my patients with the individualized, high quality care that they expect from us," said Dr. Wallen.
Atlantic Oral Surgery and Implant Center treats a wide variety of oral health concerns. Dr. Wallen and his staff provide a full scope of OMS services, including tooth extraction, dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, orthognathic surgery, bone grafting, and facial trauma and reconstructive surgery.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning nine states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana and South Carolina. USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, 2142893799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE U.S. Oral Surgery Management