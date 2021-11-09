IRVING, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce a new partnership with Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, which has four locations and four doctors treating patients in Austin, Mankato, Owatonna and Rochester, Minnesota.
"We're excited to announce our third partnership in Minnesota, which is with Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, an exceptional OMS practice that has been caring for patients in Minnesota for decades," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "Over the years, this practice has established a well-earned reputation for outstanding patient care and clinical excellence, core values that we share. We're truly honored to partner with them."
The doctors of Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery are experts in a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial procedures, whose full scope of expertise ranges from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery. In addition, the surgeons can diagnose and treat facial pain, injuries and fractures.
"Our patients are the reason we decided to do this," said Dr. Richard H. Kim of Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. "We're known for providing high quality patient care and USOSM will enable us to do that on an even deeper level. USOSM is a notable business expert with a network of some of the brightest minds our industry has to offer. We look forward to their support and collaboration."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon and Virgina. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
