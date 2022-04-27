The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on May 5th, and interested candidates can learn more at the event site.
SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UT Health San Antonio is currently seeking enthusiastic healthcare professionals to join our growing team. During our virtual career event, candidates will have the opportunity to meet with our hiring managers to learn more about the open Medical Assistant opportunities within our clinics. We welcome candidates to register at our event page and look forward to speaking with you.
To learn more please visit the event page.
"I enjoy the connection that I am able to make with my patients. I am happy to be that comfort for my patients when they are not feeling well and being able to be their advocate ensuring their plan of care surpasses their expectations." – Crystal Gonzalez, Senior Medical Assistant.
About UT Health San Antonio
UT Health San Antonio is one of the country's leading health sciences universities and is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. With missions of teaching, research, patient care and community engagement, its schools of medicine, nursing, dentistry, health professions and graduate biomedical sciences have graduated 39,700 alumni who are leading change, advancing their fields, and renewing hope for patients and their families throughout South Texas and the world. UT Health San Antonio is a 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Employer and is fast becoming known as a place that launches and advances careers.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual events platform that creates an all-immersive virtual environment for companies and businesses. With a suite of features, it offers features such as auto matchmaking, virtual job boards, resume search, and audio, text and video chat features. vFairs offers integrations with such as those with Zoom, Slido, MS teams and more. Create your nxt virtual event with vFairs.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Elizabeth Fernandez, UT Health San Antonio, 210-567-0639, fernandeze4@uthscsa.edu
