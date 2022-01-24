KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that it has been four years since the global version of the smartphone rhythm game Utano☆Princesama Shining Live was released. The Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration begins on Monday, January 24. The celebration will feature special Photo Shoots, exclusive sets on sale, and more. In addition, the upcoming roadmap for campaigns and updates from February to April 2022 will be revealed.