ROSWELL, Ga., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today the addition of a Utilities Subject Matter Expert to its team. Ken Thomson, an accomplished EAM professional with over 20 years of experience in asset driven industries, will be joining Aquitas' consulting organization as a Director of Utilities Solutions to support its expansion into this market segment and specialize as a Business Transformation Architect of Maximo. Ken joins Aquitas after 8 years at ENMAX Corporation where he was instrumental in the successful deployment of Maximo and defined many of their longstanding work management and supply chain processes including their Line Inspection solution, CUE Enhancement and Integration with Powerplan, Mobility applications, and EHS implementation.
Prior to his role at ENMAX, Ken worked for IBM as a Business Transformation Architect where he worked directly with end users to address supply chain issues and advise asset management best practices. He is very active in the Maximo community – he holds the designation of Professional Logistician (P.Log) issued by the Logistics Institute, IBM Certified Solution Designer for Maximo 7.1, and IBM Certified Solution Architect for Watson IoT Maximo. He's a well-known speaker at conferences including MaximoWorld, CANMUG, and Maximo Utility Working Group (MUWG), and he served on the IBM O&G/HSE Industry Advisory Council as well as the board for MUWG, the premier user group for Maximo Utility market.
"Ken's Utility and Maximo background gives him a rare ability to both transform our customers' business and jump into the weeds as required," commented Jeff Brown, Partner at Aquitas. "This is why he is extremely valuable to our customers. He has an end-to-end understanding that is hard to find in today's ecosystem."
Aquitas is excited to welcome Ken to continue their expansion efforts into the utilities industries.
About Aquitas Solutions
Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.
The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.
Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
