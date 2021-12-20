WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online tech sales academy Uvaro and its partners BWOSS and Garage Capital are pleased to announce the first two recipients of the Impact Scholarship Fund. Becky Benson of Quincy Illinois is the proud recipient of the Garage Capital Women in Tech Scholarship and Sarah Angeles of Eastvale California has been awarded the BWOSS Women of Color in Tech Scholarship.
Announced in July of this year, the Impact Scholarship Fund is the first of a series of initiatives undertaken by the partnership to make the technology sector more accessible to women of all backgrounds. Over its lifespan, the $50,000 Impact Scholarship will fund a total of 10 Women and Women of Color to build careers in tech sales through the Uvaro Tech Sales Academy. Recipients each receive $5,000.00 to fully cover their Uvaro tuition and program expenses.
Becky Benson of Quincy Illinois is a lifelong entrepreneur and single mother of a college-age daughter. Uvaro's down-to-earth, bootcamp style training combined with an internship is giving Becky the skills and hands-on experience she needed to break into the tech sales market. With both mother and daughter in school, the Garage Capital Women in Tech scholarship comes at a perfect time.
Says Becky, "I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded this scholarship. It is truly the answer to my prayers. It will allow me to pursue my dream of a new career in tech sales and continue to be a role model for my daughter as she pursues her education and her dream of entrepreneurship."
From rebuilding a computer in her youth to teaching herself to code, Sara Angeles has always been drawn to tech. But as a self-professed introvert, she never quite saw herself in sales, until she discovered Uvaro. The award of this scholarship is a significant validation for Sara as she builds her new career path.
"Like many millennials, I found myself at a "now or never" tipping point during this pandemic. I wanted more for my life and my career. "To receive the Women of Colour in Tech scholarship underscores that I am on the right path and that there are people who believe in me and in my capabilities as a future tech sales professional," says Sara.
"On behalf of Uvaro, BWOSS and Garage Capital I'd like to extend our congratulations to Becky and Sarah. We wish them huge success as they embark upon their new career paths, says Donna Litt, COO of Uvaro. "We have seen first hand our program's ability to change lives for the better, and we are excited to pave the way forward for these two women as we work together to increase the representation of Women and Women of Colour in software and technology companies and shape a more equitable future for the industry."
"The incredible stories that have been shared by candidates are the reason why BWOSS, Garage Capital and Uvaro do the work that we do. Our educational partnership with Uvaro has allowed us to further drive impact through this Impact Scholarship Fund. Giving more Black, Indigenous and Women of Colour the opportunity to thrive and create the representation that the tech sales ecosystem so desperately needs. Hearing these candidates' stories made it difficult for all of us to narrow our decision down to just two recipients, but Becky and Sara's stories strongly resonated. We are thrilled to play a hand in their career development," says Lena Thibeh, Co-Founder of BWOSS.
About Uvaro
Uvaro is on a mission to help the world's professionals lead more fulfilling careers. Our career success platform provides just-in-time training, paid apprenticeships, and career development services that help North America's under-employed land successful roles in tech. Uvaro members succeed more, earn more, and launch new careers all within three weeks. Uvaro is funded by White Star Capital, Real Ventures and BDC Capital.
About BWOSS
With members located in Canada, the United States, Africa and the United Kingdom, BWOSS is a Not-for-profit on a mission to help Black, Indigenous, and Women of Colour start, grow and succeed in tech sales. Through various partnerships, BWOSS provides access to sales development resources, career development support and employment opportunities, in a supportive and vibrant community.
About Garage Capital
We are a team of Waterloo Engineering operators that have built, scaled, and sold venture-backed companies. We understand the value of experienced-based advice because we've been in your shoes. At Garage, we invest in founders at the earliest stages and help them build category-defining businesses.
Media Contact
Adam Stephens, Uvaro, 1 800-499-2659, adam@uvaro.com
Ellyn Winters-Robinson, Ignition Communications, 5195742196, ellyn@ignition.ca
SOURCE Uvaro