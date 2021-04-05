GREENWICH, Conn. and PHOENIX, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vālenz®, a Great Point Partners II portfolio company, announced today it has acquired Kozani Health, integrating a new and innovative means for self-funded employers and the self-insured community to control costs across the life of a claim.
Kozani Health, which provides customized solutions to meet the challenges of paying medical claims appropriately, joins the ever-expanding Valenz portfolio of data and solutions as Valenz ProteKHt™. The new solution offers detailed line-by-line bill reviews performed by nurses, certified coders and practicing specialists to uncover inappropriate billing and care.
"We are excited to welcome Kozani Health as part of our data-driven Valenz ecosystem," said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer. "By bringing our teams together, we are providing self-funded employers and the self-insured community improved cost savings at each step in the life cycle of a claim."
"We are energized to begin our company's next chapter as Valenz ProteKHt," said Michael Scott, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Kozani Health. "Integrating our claim management solutions into Valenz will accelerate the growth and evolution of our services and bring additional value to our customers."
"Valenz and Kozani's service offerings are highly complementary and the unified business provides self-insured groups with an enhanced value proposition", said Noah Rhodes, Managing Director at Great Point Partners. "We look forward to working with the Kozani team to provide our combined customer base with exceptional service."
"Kozani is our third acquisition since GPP partnered with Valenz back in 2017. Each acquisition has added a unique product to Valenz's ecosystem, and we look forward to adding additional products and services in the coming years," said Eddie Hjerpe, Vice President at Great Point Partners.
About Valenz
Vālenz® enables self-insured employers to make better decisions that control costs across the life of a claim while empowering their members to lead strong, vigorous and healthy lives. Valenz connects cost and quality data from comprehensive care management services (Valenz Care), high-value provider networks (Valenz Access), claim flow management (Valenz Claim), complete bill review (Valenz ProteKHt), and solutions for payment integrity, revenue cycle management and eligibility compliance (Valenz Assurance) for smarter, better, faster healthcare. More information is available at valenzhealth.com. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.
About Kozani Health
Kozani Health, headquartered in Mesa, Ariz., provides customized bill review sign-off and bill audit solutions to analyze pricing, coding and care provided to ensure appropriate payment. Since its inception in 2015, Kozani Health has forged long-term customer relationships and continuously improved solutions to solve customer challenges.
About Great Point Partners
Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion of equity capital currently under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP III, which has $307 million of committed capital. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million of committed capital, and GPP III) and public equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, pharmaceutical infrastructure, alternate site care, medical device and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or http://www.gppfunds.com
