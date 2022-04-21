Valence is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Brandenburg to the Valence Surface Technologies (VST) Executive Leadership Team (ELT) in the role of Vice President of Operations (VPO).
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Brandenburg to the Valence Surface Technologies (VST) Executive Leadership Team (ELT) in the role of Vice President of Operations (VPO). The Valence business is defined by a culture of operations excellence and remains focused on driving industry leading turn times for our customers. This role further emphasizes our commitment to execution and accountability across our North American operating locations.
Chris Celtruda; Valence Chief Executive officer shared, "A strong continuous improvement culture is a critical part of our VST operating system. Andy brings a history of leading transformation via operational excellence and establishing an operating culture committed to providing customer value."
Andy brings over 25 years of operational experience in the aerospace and defense market with a history of implementing lean transformation at businesses with a wide variety of products and processes. He has a strong operations excellence background with a passion for driving problem solving, waste elimination, and ensuring the achievement of business Key Performance Indicators (KPI's).
Most recently Andy served as an AMETEK business unit leader responsible for the integration of recent acquisitions, with preceding assignments at AMETEK leading business units with multiple operating locations. Prior to joining AMETEK, Andy held various general management leadership roles within CIRCOR Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, with a strong focus on operations, continuous improvement and building high performing work teams.
Andy commented, "I am excited to join the Valence leadership team and engage with the regional General Managers to drive customer value. I look forward to driving improved processes and engaging our talented employees, as we look to achieve rate readiness for future growth."
Andy is a graduate of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with an Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Science (BS) in Aeronautical Engineering.
Valence Surface Technologies is the largest independent provider of metal finishing to the commercial aviation, defense, space, and medical market verticals, with OEM approved painting, plating and coating capabilities throughout the United States. Valence is headquartered in Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA and is sponsored by equity investors ATL Partners and BCI; the British Columbia Investment Management Company.
