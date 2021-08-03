BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced a partnership with Spamhaus, the trusted authority on IP and domain reputation data, to make email a safer and more secure environment for all. This announcement formalizes a longstanding relationship in which Validity and Spamhaus have united under a singular vision to encourage better email practices while simultaneously taking strides to stop malicious, unethical activity.
Email is often the most direct route to a business' customers, yet the reality is that it's a growing threat vortex, harming consumer wallets and subsequently brand reputation. In fact, the latest FBI IC3 Internet Crime Report found that business email compromise (BEC) scams continue to be the costliest threat, with phishing accounting for the vast majority of those complaints. In the last year alone, largely due to COVID, the FBI received nearly 20,000 BEC complaints which cost victims $1.8B. Of that, phishing scams cost upwards of $54M.
In order to keep pace with the onslaught of malicious activity, Validity integrates the leading blocklists into its platform, courtesy of Spamhaus. The ongoing partnership will bring together more data exchanges that help each partner do what they do best - educate senders and fight malicious mail. For example, in Q2 2021 Spamhaus worked with the FBI to help remediate the compromised email accounts following the Emotet botnet takedown. Since then, over 60% of those accounts have been secured.
"This partnership is fundamental to Validity's mission to empower today's marketers to practice ethical, fair marketing and build meaningful customer relationships grounded in trust," said Greg Kimball, SVP, Global Head of Email Solutions at Validity. "There are far too many bad actors in the email industry, preying on consumer vulnerabilities to conduct malicious activity. When marketers conduct email efforts fairly, security services and mail providers can spend more time focusing on truly malicious senders. Together we can assist partners in clarifying illegitimate and legitimate mail before it even reaches a consumer's inbox. It truly takes an internet community to keep consumers safe."
"Everyone, including senders and receivers, has a role to play in helping make the internet a safer place. IP and domain reputation data contains fingerprints of malicious behavior. Therefore, it is vital to expand the breadth of data shared, analyzed, and utilized globally," explains Simon Forster, CEO at Spamhaus Technology. "Together, we can increase the reach of this data, reducing threats and consequently brand erosion, meanwhile paving the way to help the industry do what's right."
ABOUT VALIDITY
For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity's flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Trust Assessments, Everest, and GridBuddy – are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
ABOUT SPAMHAUS
Spamhaus is the trusted authority on IP and domain reputation, uniquely placed in the industry because of its strong ethics, impartiality, and quality of actionable data. This data not only protects but also provides insight across networks and email worldwide.
With over two decades of experience, its researchers and threat hunters focus on exposing malicious activity to make the internet a better place for everyone. A wide range of industries, including leading global technology companies, use Spamhaus' data. Currently, it protects over three billion mailboxes worldwide. For more information, visit spamhaus.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.
