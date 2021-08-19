SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valin Corporation, a privately held, employee-owned company providing technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources, and transportation industries has acquired Sun Automation Inc. located in Chandler, Arizona. The acquisition strengthens Valin Corporation's robust automation product portfolio. The acquisition was made effective on July 30, 2021.
"Sun Automation's geographic footprint and strong performance makes this a strategic fit for us," said David Hefler, President of Valin Corporation. "It's culture of outstanding customer service aligns very well with ours. This acquisition offers Valin a very solid platform for growth in our automation product portfolio and expansion in new territories where we are not currently represented."
"We had choices and chose Valin as our partner. Culturally they are a fantastic fit for our employees and align closely with our company values." - David Maher, Owner of Sun Automation
Sun Automation is a leading solutions provider for world-class manufacturers of industrial automation products. Sun offers a full range of complimentary product lines covering pneumatics, automation, safety, sensors, motion and robotics.
Valin Corporation is the leading technical solutions provider for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources, and transportation industries. For over 40 years, Valin has offered personalized order management, on-site field support, comprehensive training, and applied expert engineering services utilizing automation, fluid management, precision measurement, process heating, and filtration products.
