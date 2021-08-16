SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agway Farm & Home Fall Showcase is one of the premier Farm Supply shows on the east coast. Attendees will be able to shop from a large selection of products in six major categories: seasonal home & hardware, animal health, agricultural, lawn & garden, wild bird and pet & livestock supplies.
Tom Glacken, Sr. VP for Sales & Marketing of Valogix states, "Our team is proud to be a part of Agway's annual conference." Being a part of the technology solution set at Agway, is rewarding to us. This is a great opportunity for us to meet with Agway customers, vendors, and partners users and showcase our latest SaaS solution for inventory planning and optimization."
According to Sam Altman, VP of Inventory & Replenishment at Agway, "We are excited to include Valogix among our more than 200 vendors partners at the annual Fall Showcase. Effective inventory management has never been more important to our customers and Valogix is enabling Agway to plan in new ways while providing a highly customizable replenishment service for our branded dealers."
Benefits Valogix customers can achieve include:
- Reduced inventory
- Increased productivity
- Reduced stock outs and overstocks, shipping costs and lost sales
- Increased sales by having the stock on hand
- Improved customer satisfaction levels
About Agway
Agway formed as a farmer-owned cooperative in 1964 to serve the agricultural needs of the Northeast. Today, Agway Farm & Home continues to nurture its deep agricultural roots as a wholesale product distribution company servicing independently-owned, authorized dealer locations.
These locally owned and operated stores create a product mix that fits the specific community in which they serve. Agway stores carry a large selection of products in six major categories: seasonal home & hardware, animal health, agricultural, lawn & garden, wild bird and pet & livestock supplies. The product mix includes several exclusive brands and an extensive line of private label products.
For more information about Agway, please visit https://www.agway.com/
About Valogix
Valogix is one of the leading inventory planning and true optimization solutions. With over 33 years developing inventory optimization solutions, Valogix has thousands of users in over 52 countries receiving dramatic savings and productivity gains every day. Valogix is an award-winning global partner of major ERP providers.
Valogix is located in Saratoga Springs, New York and over 150 reselling partner representatives covering North America, Central and Latin America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region.
