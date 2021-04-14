TULSA, Okla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valve Sales, Inc. (VSI), the leading provider of valve and automation solutions to the oil and gas industry, today announced the appointment of Christopher M. Chernisky as President, effective immediately. Chernisky, VSI's former Vice President of Sales and Service, is a seasoned leader with a proven record of taking companies to the next level by accelerating their innovation and revenue growth.
"This organizational change will allow VSI to further expand its business," said CEO Barry Shoulders. "Over the past few years, we have grown our valve and actuation footprint and capabilities significantly. Chris will be working to strengthen our position in both products and services throughout the territory, as well as to identify new strategic opportunities."
Chernisky has held numerous high-profile positions throughout his career. Prior to VSI, he served as Outside Sales Representative for Total Valve Systems, followed by Vice President of Sales at Precision Fitting & Gauge.
"The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary," Chernisky said, quoting Vince Lombardi. "I'm excited for the challenge and the opportunity to build upon VSI's success and advance its continued growth by providing innovative value-added solutions to the oil and gas industry. Additionally, we will continue advancing our valve services offerings including overpressure protection and control valve services in the downstream, petrochemical, fertilizer, power, and pulp and paper markets across our geography."
For over 40 years, VSI has provided custom-designed, value-added solutions to meet the unique needs of the oil and gas industry. Whatever your application or challenge, our experienced sales professionals are dedicated to helping your project succeed. Visit us online at https://www.valvesalesinc.com/.
