HOUSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValvTechnologies, the leading manufacturer of zero leakage, severe service isolation valve solutions, welcomes Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Co. Ltd. as the exclusive distributor of ValvTechnologies' valves in Saudi Arabia.
"We are delighted to add Kanoo as our trusted partner in Saudi Arabia," said David Birks, Regional Sales Director, ValvTechnologies. "They have a successful record of working with customers in the region and will represent our market-leading products in Oil and Gas."
Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership with Kanoo will enable ValvTechnologies to expand its footprint in Upstream and Downstream Oil and Gas operations in Saudi Arabia.
Manoj Tripathy, CEO, Kanoo Industrial & Energy added, " We have a history of providing customized value-added solutions to our customers and are excited to add ValvTechnologies' products to our offering. Their zero leakage valve solutions will be beneficial to companies in our region and support growth in sustainable solutions."
About ValvTechnologies
Part of Severn, ValvTechnologies manufactures highly reliable metal seated valves for severe service applications. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, it is the leading manufacturer of zero leakage, high-performance isolation valve solutions for customers in energy, chemical processing, mining and minerals, pulp and paper, and other specialized industries. ValvTechnologies, with broad experience in providing reliable custom engineered valves to meet the demands of almost any specific process condition, prides itself on exceeding industry standards by offering market-leading warranties to maintain customers' safe and reliable operations. Learn more at http://www.valv.com.
Severn is a global group of specialist high-end valve engineering and manufacturing companies, including Severn Glocon, LB Bentley, and ValvTechnologies.
About Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Co. Ltd.
YBA Kanoo is one of the largest, independent family-owned multinational businesses in the Middle East with an extensive portfolio of business units and strategic partnerships across a range of industry sectors. Established in 1890 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the group has evolved into a diversified conglomerate with a physical presence across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.
With over 130 years of experience, ethical conduct & best-in-class partnerships, it has established itself as a first-choice partner for regional & international businesses and continues to pursue growth and expansion through the constant delivery of business excellence.
YBA Kanoo's business activities include Private Equity, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistics, Travel, and Industrial Services in the Oil & Gas, Machinery and Power segments.
