HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValvTechnologies, Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, has named Juliana Herman as Director of Global Marketing.
Herman is responsible for the development and deployment of ValvTechnologies' marketing strategy, product and brand management, marketing programs, communication campaigns, and market analysis on a global basis.
Most recently, she served as Senior Product Marketing Manager for Emerson with responsibility for pneumatic valve actuation products. Previously, she was Director of Marketing and Sales at Dynamic Air Shelters, Manager of Market Analysis at Cameron Valves & Measurement, and Senior Market Analyst at Curtiss-Wright's Flow Control Oil & Gas Systems business.
Herman holds a Master of Business Administration in Marketing and International Business at Rice University's Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Clothing and Textiles from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and University.
"We are delighted that Juliana has chosen to join ValvTechnologies' senior management team", said President Kevin Hunt. "She brings a depth of marketing knowledge and industry experience to the Company, together with strong leadership skills. She is a great addition."
About ValvTechnologies
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, ValvTechnologies is the leading manufacturer of zero-leakage, high-performance isolation valve solutions providing an unsurpassed level of severe service isolation services and reliability to customers in the fossil power, nuclear generation, upstream oil and gas, downstream and chemical processing, mining and minerals, pulp and paper and other specialized industries.
Employing more than 400 people worldwide, ValvTechnologies has offices in Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, India, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.
In addition, ValvTechnologies partners with stocking distributors, independent representatives and authorized repair centers to service customers around the world.
To find out more about the products and services offered or to locate a representative, visit our website at http://www.valv.com.
