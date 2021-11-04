VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What started as a fun Sunday afternoon showcase of Vancouver's indie filmmakers in 2019 has grown and just opened to accept worldwide submissions to embrace, elevate and recognize short films and their makers at Sunday Shorts Vancouver Film Festival.
"People see the end result. The accomplished actor, the director helming a blockbuster. We want to help give lift off at the start of these careers," he says. Logan has enlisted a powerhouse pantheon of Industry professionals to judge the festival showcase, including Oscar-winning Costume Designer of Moulin Rouge and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Angus Strathie, top Vancouver talent agent Kathy Carpenter of KCTALENT, Cinematographer Stirling Bancroft (Monkey Beach, Freaks), Director/Producer from Riverdale Gabriel Correa, and Indigenous actor Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Galactica, Man of Steel). Rounding out the panel so far are two judges representing sponsors of the short film showcase: Tug Phipps, Emerging Filmmaker Coordinator (William F. White International) bringing with him a prize package of film equipment/rentals, and Tosca Musk, South-African filmmaker and Co-Founder of streaming service Passionflix, offering a licensing deal to the most romantic short film. Logan is also proud to be sponsored by UBCP/ACTRA as he has always been a staunch supporter of embracing the actor's unions while making indie and low budget fare. Even his short 'Never.' (currently in 9 festivals worldwide) with the small budget of $4000 was under a union contract.
Sunday Shorts has opened for submissions this first week of November, with discounted pricing rewarding the early birds to the official site for submissions: FilmFreeway.com. First Round Judges from all walks of life who are all avid-movie lovers will be judging on criteria such as 'Did this short entertain you?' and 'Would you watch it again?'. Logan believes in keeping a light, fun feel and a wide variety of voices, which is reflected in the First Round and Industry Judges, which can be seen fully on his website ChristopherLoganProductions.com.
