HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Electronics, the leading manufacturer and supplier of standard and custom advanced Power Magnetics, RF/Microwave Inductors and Pulse/Data Transformer components has released two new series of ultra-wideband RF transformers (UWB Series and SUWB Series) designed to work up to 1.75 GHz. The new RF transformers will debut at the Space Tech Expo in Long Beach, California, October 6 - 8, 2021
This new range of RF Transformers compliments the existing RF portfolio of wide-band RF transformers and inductors. The new series is ideally suited for ADC/DAC converters, satellite systems, GPS positioning, balanced receivers and more. The parts exhibit excellent stability in electrical performance over their rated temperature range (-55°C to +125°C), a stable insertion loss and a low return loss respective to its operating frequency range. Custom products/specifications are an expertise of Vanguard Electronics.
Initially launched with 3 distinct bandwidths, wider ranges of bandwidths and impedance ratios are in development. The SUWB series is designed and manufactured to surpass the harsh environment of MIL-STD-981 Class S testing. Custom ratings, bandwidths, sizes and testing criteria are also available.
"The Vanguard team is very pleased to announce the addition of the ultra-wideband transformers to its already-extensive portfolio of high-performance RF devices," said Ryan Kooklan, Vanguard Electronics Vice President.
"These new parts have been designed to meet increased market demand for higher frequency, wider bandwidth, lower profile, and environmentally stable magnetics that can be designed and utilized in such applications as missile, avionics, space, radar systems and even down-hole electronics. The industry can expect more variety of higher frequency offerings in the coming months. Current lead-times are among the industry best, stock to 8-week delivery, Kooklan added."
About Vanguard Electronics:
Vanguard Electronics has been an industry leader for over 60 years in the design and manufacture of standard and fully custom inductors and transformers. With a reputation for reliability in demanding environments, Vanguard is a preferred supplier to major contractors in the Defense, Aerospace, Space, Medical, and Down-hole Oil & Gas industries. Custom specification electronics orders are a specialty of Vanguard Electronics.
Manufacturing, including MIL-STD-981 & other space level requirements, along with research & development, prototyping, and lab analysis, are headquartered in a state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Beach, California. Vanguard has an additional 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility located in Mexicali, Mexico. Both facilities meet the highest defense and aerospace industry standards such as:
- ITAR Compliant
- DLA Authorized
- MIL-PRF-27
- AS9100 REV D
- ISO 9001
- MIL-STD-981
Sample requests always get top priority and fast turnaround. Choose from an extensive offering of catalog parts or have parts made to your specifications.
For more information about Vanguard Electronics' new range of Ultra-Wideband Transformers, please call 1-714-842-3330.
You can also visit Vanguard Electronics (http://www.VE1.com) or send an email to: Sales@VE1.com
Media Contact
Scott Harris, Vanguard Electronics, +1 (714) 316-4842, SHarris@VE1.com
Jason Finley, Vanguard Electronics, (714) 842-3330 2012, JFinley@VE1.com
SOURCE Vanguard Electronics