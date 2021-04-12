AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Title announced today that Amanda Shamoun has joined the Auburn Hills, Michigan office as Commercial Account Manager and Escrow Officer. Her primary responsibilities include managing commercial accounts, processing and closing commercial real estate transactions.
Of her 20 years in customer service, operations, and account management experience, Shamoun has 14+ years' in the commercial title and lending industries.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amanda to the Vanguard Title Commercial team," said Christina Kass, President of Vanguard Title. "Her deep roots in the Commercial Lending and Title Insurance community identify her as a superstar in this area, and we're thrilled to have her join us. Her exceptional knowledge of the escrow processing function for commercial deals make her an invaluable asset to our organization."
"I've watched Vanguard Title's growth and profile over many years – they've got a great team already", said Shamoun. "My earlier association with Christina Kass at a prior employer made the decision to come to Vanguard easy, almost like coming home! I think we're going to do great things."
Shamoun holds a Bachelor's degree from Oakland University (2006). She is a Licensed Real Estate Agent, Licensed Title Producer, and a Certified Paralegal.
Amanda Shamoun can be reached at (248) 209-1993 or at ashamoun@vgtitle.com. Vanguard Title is located at 2100 Coe Ct., Auburn Hills, MI 48326.
About Vanguard Title
Vanguard Title has over 30+ years of experience in real estate, title insurance, mortgage documentation, and closing techniques. Our knowledgeable title and closing specialists have successfully produced over 500,000 pieces of title work and conducted over 100,000 escrow closings. More information can be found at https://vgtitle.com/, subscribe to the Vanguard blog at https://vgtitle.com/news-insights/ or follow Vanguard on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/vgtitle/
