MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSX.V:VSR) (OTCQB:VMNGF), based in Quebec, focused on mining exploration, today announced that JC St-Amour, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31st.
DATE: March 31st
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/2O4IcXP
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- IAMGOLD is planning 10,000 m of diamond drilling on the Vanstar's joint Venture project the Nelligan project in 2021
- A 3000 m drilling program is underway at the Felix Project
- High resolution airborne electromagnetic surveys are planned for our Amanda, Frida, and Eva properties
- The company has C$5.8 million in cash to complete their exploration programs
About Vanstar Mining Resources
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019). In addition, IAMGOLD can acquire an additional 5% (80% total) by completing a feasibility study while
Vanstar retains 20% undivided non-contributory carried interest until commencement of commercial production and a 1% NSR on the 8 original claims The Nelligan Project won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,306 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanstar-mining-resources-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-31st-301252553.html
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com