DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAST, a leader in Data Protection, IT Infrastructure Management, and Optimization of On-Premise and Cloud Computing Operations, is pleased to announce that Robert Swanson has been promoted to President. In his new role, Swanson will manage all company day-to-day operations, including Technical Services Delivery, Sales, Marketing, and Field Operations.
Robert succeeds Larry Shalzi, VAST President and CFO. Shalzi has retired after 24 years with VAST. Swanson has held various positions at VAST including Account Executive, Service Delivery Manager, Director of Services, and most recently as Vice President of Sales.
"Bob's experience in account management, service delivery management, sales management, and marketing have been instrumental in his development. He established VAST's marketing plan to broaden focus to the public cloud in addition to our traditional on-premise services. Don Swanson, VAST CEO stated, Bob is a natural fit to lead us into the future with Hybrid Cloud delivery of our solutions and services."
In addition, VAST has promoted Sam Petras to Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Petras will manage all business and financial operational functions. Petras was formerly VAST's Controller and has spend 15 years increasing efficiency in this area of the company.
"Sam's prior experience in technology and security auditing, and his time with VAST have proven to be very beneficial for the growth of the company and increasing customer satisfaction by making VAST 'easy to do business with,'" said Don Swanson. "We look forward to Sam leading these operational areas to continued success."
About VAST
VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.
