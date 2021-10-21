FLUSHING, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaughn College has announced the appointment of Peter Vaughn as chair of the board of trustees. Chair Vaughn joined the board in 2013 and is the third generation of the family to be actively involved in the institution. Having inherited his family's love of aviation and earning his pilot's license while still in college, he also spent considerable time with his grandfather, George A. Vaughn, one of the College's founders. He grew up visiting the campus and seeing firsthand the institution's growth and development.
"My passion for this institution extends far beyond my family connection. I have a passion for education, community, making a difference, and impacting peoples' lives—and that is what Vaughn College is all about. What I hope to accomplish during my time as chair is to continue to strengthen our ability to expand opportunities for our students."
Chair Vaughn hopes to grow awareness of Vaughn College's capabilities across a variety of industries, both aviation-related and beyond. Chair Vaughn's career included more than 25 years in a variety of global marketing, branding, business management and new product development roles at American Express and two years as the chief experience officer of a global private school for nursery through 12th grade. He is currently the founder and managing director of Vaughn Advisory Group LLC, a branding, marketing and leadership development advisory firm working primarily with non-profits, educational institutions and entrepreneurs.
"I am thrilled to have Chair Vaughn in this new role," said President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo. "He comes to the position having already been instrumental in so many aspects of our strategic vision and the core values that guide our decision-making every day. The next three years will build upon that shared understanding of how we achieve greater impact for students and faculty."
Chair Vaughn succeeds Ken Stauffer '83, Vaughn College alumnus and co-founder of Technology Assurance Labs. Stauffer was elected to the board in October 2014 and has served on the finance, governance and executive committees. Stauffer is credited with leading the board of trustees to a new governance model that engages every member and provides greater strategic support to the future of the institution.
VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,500 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 14 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-nine percent of Vaughn College graduates, 89 percent in their field of study, are placed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide.
