AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VaxCorps' expansion includes more vaccine companies than any other network, including the global integration of Benchmark Research, CenExcel (Research Centers of America) and LMC Manna Research. These new partnerships more than double the number of sites within the current VaxCorps network, adding 12 new states and most of Canada. With this vast expansion, VaxCorps continues to grow its access to diverse patient populations.
VaxCorps includes 121 highly experienced principal investigators and more than 725 additional staff who have completed over 2,000 trials. Over the past year, the VaxCorps network has conducted over 32 types of vaccine trials, including: COVID-19, AVA, C. diff, CMV, E. coli, HBV, HSV, influenza, smallpox, and many others. Additionally, the VaxCorps global network was the first to have at least one company participate in over 97% of all vaccine trials over the last 12 months.
The newly formed VaxCorps network is committed to patient centricity and an openness to working with our industry partners to continue to advocate for diversity and equity in trials and decentralized methodologies to meet the demands both in timelines and accessibility.
"Joining the VaxCorps network expands Elligo's reach, enabling us to better provide clinical research as a care option to diverse populations," said Elligo CEO John Potthoff. "The importance of vaccine clinical trials has never been more apparent, and Elligo is excited to play an integral part in advancing these critical medicines."
"Coastal Carolina Research Center (CCRC) is very proud of the consideration to be part of the VaxCorps family which consists of extremely dedicated, talented, highly specialized and reliable "Vaccine clinical research sites". Our collective shared goal is to foster partnerships with vaccine manufacturers, biotechs and their affiliated CROs in order to provide evaluable quality data with maximized targeted volunteer enrollment within a network of geographical dispersed clinical research professionals. We are here to serve our Sponsors and the respective needs of the volunteers within our communities," said Nathan Morton, Senior Director/Co-owner of CCRC.
"We are thrilled to be joining this team of industry leaders and excited to participate in the work that lies ahead. At Javara, we aim to bring clinical research as a care option (CRAACO) to all patients, and this partnership will help to build on that vision and benefit overall population health," said Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara.
Mark Lacy, Founder of VaxCorps and CEO of Benchmark Research, added, "The addition of these three powerhouses in vaccine research to our already stellar members, allows VaxCorps to not only become established as the world's largest, but also leading network, and puts VaxCorps in the enviable position of even doing entire studies with only VaxCorps sites, with much more integration in the network, increased ability to have the highest level of study implementation, and most importantly, provide our customers with the least expensive cost available in the market."
If you are interested in becoming a member of VaxCorp's expanding and exceptional network please contact Van Johnson via email to begin the process vanjohnson@benchmarkresearch.com.
About VaxCorps:
VaxCorps is a network of highly experienced, geographically diverse clinical research centers specializing in the conduct of vaccine trials in healthy adults, elderly, and pediatric populations. We are committed to excellence. As industry leaders we effectively meet and exceed enrollment goals and adjust to tight timelines. We have successfully conducted more than 1700+ Phase I - III vaccine clinical trials with the highest standards of research excellence. Our subject safety, data integrity, rapid startup, effective enrollment and retention have made our sites vaccine trial leaders.
Media Contact
Madelyn Rascoe, Benchmark Research, +1 2547171274, madelynrascoe@benchmarkresearch.net
SOURCE VaxCorps