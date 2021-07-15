HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vbrick, the leader in enterprise video solutions, today announced that it has appointed Jim Rich as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate new customer acquisition and revenue growth.
Vbrick is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Rich to the position of CRO reporting to CEO Shelly Heiden. Jim is responsible for all subscription revenue-generation strategy and execution globally.
Jim brings his 30+ years of experience to Vbrick to evolve the global Go-To-Market strategy and drive unprecedented revenue growth. His previous roles include senior leadership positions at Board International, Sisense and Anaplan. In addition, he spent 7 years at Salesforce where he was the first Commercial Sales leader in the New York office and grew the East Coast presence over that period.
"I couldn't be more excited to join a company with the leading technology platform for delivering and managing large scale live webcasts and on-demand video to enterprise and government customers. The use of video has become critically important for all companies and Vbrick is uniquely positioned to help these organizations leverage video as a strategic asset," says Rich. "As employees begin to return to the office following the pandemic, Vbrick will be absolutely critical to ensure that enterprise corporate networks can effectively handle the massive increase in the use of video."
"Jim's proven track record for scaling sales teams made him the perfect choice for Vbrick and where we are in our growth trajectory. We are excited to have someone of Jim's caliber lead our revenue engine globally and take Vbrick to the next level," said Shelly Heiden.
