COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. opens registration for its sixth Vectorworks Design Summit. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, design professionals, customers, educators and students across the globe in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries will virtually hear the latest from Vectorworks leadership and product experts, take part in live training sessions and network with Vectorworks partners and fellow users—all at no cost.
"Even though we're going virtual for this year's Design Summit, we're committed to providing an exceptional training and networking experience for customers all around the world," said Customer Success Director Juan Almansa. "We're tailoring this event to not only include exclusive trainings, networking opportunities and a look at our future developments but to also help attendees gain confidence in their design skills using Vectorworks software."
Each day of the event will have a specific focus for attendees.
Monday, Nov. 1: Hear from Vectorworks leadership including CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar, Chief Technology Officer Steve Johnson and Product Marketing Director Rubina Siddiqui, Assoc. AIA in live presentations followed by a Q&A session.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Participate in live and on-demand trainings, attend thought leadership sessions on key industry topics and get exclusive content from the Vectorworks Partner Network.
Wednesday, Nov. 3: Ask questions and connect with product experts and Vectorworks partners in an open-house style networking session.
"I'm thrilled to speak at this year's Design Summit about Stageport's research into BIM, digital twins and the entertainment industry, and I look forward to sharing our Vectorworks experience with the community," said Jazz Hutsby, visualization technologist at Stageport. "With all the advancements in Vectorworks features and the industry over the last year, I'm hopeful attendees will gain insights into the benefits of creating digital twins of venues to help change the way they create, adapt and share their own drawings."
All design professionals, customers, educators and students are invited to the Vectorworks Design Summit.
Secure your spot and learn more about the event by visiting the registration page at https://bit.ly/38Ln1R5.
Media interested in press interviews with Vectorworks team members can submit their requests to pr@vectorworks.net.
Connect with other design professionals in the latest conversations by following #VectorworksDesignSummit.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
Media Contact
Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, kprice@vectorworks.net
SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.