MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended 30th September 2021.
Financial Highlights
Q2 FY2022
Other Financial Highlights
Mr Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, said "Vedanta has set its sights on becoming a leader in terms of our ESG performance in the metals & mining sector, with a strong commitment towards achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2050 or sooner, increasing workplace diversity, and a commitment to improve the quality of life of more than 100 million women & children. We are confident that these goals will also translate into improved financial performance, de-risk the business and create opportunities in the emerging green economy.
We continued our strong growth momentum this quarter as well, reporting record quarterly and half-yearly Revenue and EBITDA. We reported consolidated quarterly Revenue of ₹ 30,048 crore, up 44% Y-o-Y and quarterly EBITDA of ₹ 10,582 crore, up 62% Y-o-Y. Our attributable PAT (before exceptional items) stood at ₹ 4,644 crore, up 486% Y-o-Y. We witnessed steady volume performance across business segments, and sustained margins benefitting from high commodity prices despite a challenging cost environment. We continue to focus on prudent capital allocation and deleveraging. We reduced net debt by ₹ 7,232 crore Y-o-Y. We continue our commitment of rewarding shareholders with interim dividend of INR 18.5 per Share, entailing pay-out of ₹ 6,855 crore. "
Purpose-led ESG: Transforming For Good
ESG Principles Embedded into Business Decision-Making
- ESG Strategy based on material risks and Group aspirations
- Engagement and discussions with multiple stakeholders including investors, local community stakeholders, regulators, business partners, employees, and contract workers
- High-ambition programs to De-risk business & realize emerging opportunities
- 9 aims across three thematic areas: Communities, Planet, Workforce
- Designed to enhance social license to operate, mitigate/eliminate negative impacts, actively participate in the emerging green economy, and align with global commitments around climate change, environmental stewardship, livelihood, equity and human rights.
- Transforming Communities
- Aim 1. Keep community welfare at the core of business decisions.
- Transforming the Planet
- Aim 4. Net-carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner.
- Transforming the Workplace
- Aim 7. Prioritizing safety and health of all employees
- Commitments in Place
- Pledge US$5 billion over 10 years to accelerate transition to net-zero carbon
- US$ 0.6 billion (INR 5,000 Crores) pledged towards community and village upliftment in the next 5 years
- 4,000 Nand Ghars to be constructed by 2023 + partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for improved health & nutrition outcomes
- Governance in Place
- Board-level ESG Committee
- KPIs linked to ESG performance
- ESG Academy to train leaders across the organization
Operational Highlights Q2 FY2022
- Aluminium:
- Highest quarterly Aluminium production of 570kt, up 21% Y-o-Y
- Highest quarterly Alumina production of 511kt, up 11% Y-o-Y
- Zinc India
- Record-High mined metal production of 248kt since UG transition, up 4% Y-o-Y
- Cost of production at $1,124 per tonne, up 22% Y-o-Y
- Zinc International:
- Gamsberg quarterly MIC production of 39 kt, up 10% Y-o-Y
- Gamsberg cost of production at $1,379 per tonne, up 11% Y-o-Y
- Oil & Gas:
- Average gross operated production of 165 kboepd for Q2 FY2022, flat Y-o-Y
- Gas and Condensate discovery 'Jaya-1' in Cambay exploratory well in OALP Block
- Iron Ore:
- Record quarterly pig iron production of 208 kt, up 12% Y-o-Y
- Commercial production started in Sesa-Coke Gujarat
- Steel:
- Steel saleable production at 293 kt, up 12% Y-o-Y
- FACOR:
- Highest Fe Chrome production of 19 kt in Q2 FY22
- Highest EBITDA margin at $655 per tonne, ~14 times Y-o-Y
- Copper India:
- Due legal process is being followed to achieve a sustainable restart of the operations
Consolidated Financial Performance
(In ₹ crore, except as stated)
Particulars
Q2
%
Q1
%
H1
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
Net Sales/Income from operations
30,048
20,804
44%
28,105
7%
58,153
36,491
Other Operating Income
353
303
16%
308
15%
661
589
EBITDA
10,582
6,530
62%
10,031
5%
20,613
10,539
EBITDA Margin1
40%
36%
10%
41%
(3%)
40%
33%
Finance cost
1,066
1,312
(19%)
1,182
(10%)
2,248
2,564
Investment Income
579
607
(5%)
726
(20%)
1,305
1,624
Exploration cost write off2
51
-
-
96
(47%)
147
-
Exchange gain/(loss) - (Non operational)
(74)
30
-
(50)
47%
(124)
24
Profit before Depreciation and Taxes
9,970
5,855
70%
9,428
6%
19,399
9,622
Depreciation & Amortization
2,118
1,938
9%
2,124
(0%)
4,242
3,671
Profit before Exceptional items
7,852
3,917
-
7,304
7%
15,156
5,951
Exceptional Items Credit/(Expense)3
(46)
95
-
(134)
(66%)
(180)
95
Profit Before Tax
7,806
4,012
95%
7,170
9%
14,976
6,046
Tax Charge/ (Credit)
2,010
2,338
(14%)
1,935
4%
3,945
2,847
Tax on Exceptional items/ (Credit)
(16)
33
-
(47)
(66%)
(63)
33
Profit After Taxes
5,813
1,642
254%
5,282
10%
11,095
3,165
Profit After Taxes before exceptional items
5,842
1,581
270%
5,369
9%
11,212
3,103
Minority Interest
1,197
819
46%
1,059
13%
2,257
1,308
Attributable PAT
4,615
824
-
4,224
9%
8,839
1,857
Attributable PAT before exceptional items
4,644
792
486%
4,280
8%
8,924
1,825
Basic Earnings per Share (₹/share)
12.46
2.22
-
11.40
9%
23.85
5.01
Basic EPS before Exceptional items
12.53
2.14
-
11.55
9%
24.08
4.93
Exchange rate (₹/$) - Average
74.02
74.24
(0%)
73.76
0%
73.89
74.85
Exchange rate (₹/$) - Closing
74.21
73.63
1%
74.28
(0%)
74.21
73.63
1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper business
Revenue
Revenue for Q2 FY2022 was at ₹ 30,048 crore, higher by 7% Q-o-Q, primarily supported by improved commodity prices, partially offset by lower sales volume at Zinc and Iron Ore business.
Revenue for Q2 FY2022 was higher by 44% Y-o-Y, primarily supported by improved commodity prices and higher volumes across businesses, partially offset by lower sales volume at Zinc India, copper and TSPL.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
EBITDA for Q2 FY2022 was at ₹ 10,582 crore, higher by 5% Q-o-Q, primarily supported by improved commodity prices, partially offset by lower volumes at Zinc & Iron Ore business, and higher COP impacted by input commodity inflation.
EBITDA for Q2 FY2022 was higher by 62% Y-o-Y, primarily supported by improved commodity prices and higher volumes at Aluminium. This was partially offset by lower sales volume at Zinc business and higher COP impacted by input commodity inflation.
We had a robust EBITDA margin1 of 40% during the quarter compared to 36% in Q2 FY2021.
Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation & amortisation for Q2 FY2022 was at ₹ 2,118 crore, flat Q-o-Q
Depreciation & amortisation for Q2 FY2022 was higher by 9% Y-o-Y, primarily on account of higher capitalization at Aluminium and oil & Gas and higher ore production at Zinc business.
Finance Cost and Investment Income
Finance cost for Q2 FY2022 was at ₹ 1,066 crore, down by 10% Q-o-Q and 19% Y-o-Y, primarily due to lower average borrowings in the quarter.
Investment Income for Q2 FY2022 was at ₹ 579 crore, down by 20% Q-o-Q, due to Mark to Market movement and one-time gain in Q1 FY2022.
Investment Income for Q2 FY2022 was down by 5% Y-o-Y, primarily due to Mark to Market movement and change in investment mix.
Exceptional Items
Exceptional items for Q2 FY2022 was at ₹ 46 crore, primarily on account of CWIP impairment at ESL Steel.
Taxes
The normalized ETR was 26% (excl. tax on exceptional items) that shows no variance to Q1 FY2022.
Attributable Profit after Tax and Earnings per Share (EPS)
Attributable Profit after Tax (PAT) before exceptional items for the quarter was at ₹ 4,644 crore up 8% Q-o-Q and 486% Y-o-Y.
EPS for the quarter before exceptional items was at ₹ 12.53 per share compared to ₹ 11.55 per share in Q1 FY2022 and ₹ 2.14 per share in Q2 FY2021.
Balance Sheet
We have strong cash and cash equivalents of ₹ 30,650 crore. The Company follows a Board-approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds, and fixed deposits with banks.
Gross debt was at ₹ 51,040 crore on 30th September 2021, decreased by ₹ 11,719 crore Y-o-Y. This was mainly due to deleveraging at Zinc and Aluminium business.
Net debt was at ₹ 20,389 crore on 30th September 2021, reduction of ₹ 7,232 crore Y-o-Y, primarily driven by strong cash flow from operations post capex and dividend pay-out.
- CRISIL Ratings at AA- with positive outlook
- India Ratings at AA- with stable outlook
Key Recognitions
Vedanta has been consistently recognized through the receipt of various awards and accolades. During the past quarter, we received the following recognitions:
- Hindustan Zinc awarded 'Most Sustainable Company in Mining Industry for 2021' by World Finance Magazine
- Hindustan Zinc awarded 'International Safety Award 2021 Merit' for the project at Rajpura Dariba Complex by British Safety Council
- Cairn Legal Team won the 'Legal Team of the Year' award at India Legal Awards 2021
- Cairn awarded under the gold category 'The Best Rural Health Initiative Award' of 5th CSR Health Impact Awards organized by Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council
- Aluminium business won 'Diamond Award in Superior Achievement in Reputation Management Category and Gold Award in Mining and Extraction Industries Category for 'Mission Kalahandi: Zero Poverty, Zero Hunger' Campaign' by South Asian SABRE Awards
- BALCO won 'Excellent Energy Efficient unit for Excellence in Energy Management – 2021' by CII National Awards
- ESL Steel won '10th Exceed CSR Award 2021' for Livelihood Projects in Steel sector by Sustainable Development Foundation and supported by Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of India
- Vizag General Cargo Berth, Visakhapatnam won 'Greentech Effective Safety Culture Award - 2021'
