PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will announce financial results for its third fiscal quarter, which ended October 31, 2021, after market close on December 1, 2021. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Veeva will post prepared remarks to its investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com approximately at 1:05 p.m. PT (4:05 p.m. ET). A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Event:

Veeva's Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call





Date:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021





Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)





Online Registration: www.directeventreg.com

Conference ID: 6998914





Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

Veeva Systems

925-452-6500

ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

pr@veeva.com

