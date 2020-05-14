WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable today announced the appointment of Lee Barnard as Vice President and Senior Counsel. Barnard will report to Tim Brown, EVP and Chief Legal Officer, and will focus on general corporate matters, as well as support the organization's Investment Operations, Investment Management, and Finance teams. He will be based in West Chester, PA.
Barnard has broad experience in corporate transactions, securities and corporate governance matters, board and investor relations, and regulatory and government affairs. He has significant experience at a domestic and international level and has spent the last 5 years with Franklin Square Holdings, L.P., most recently as Executive Director and Assistant General Counsel. Barnard spent a portion of his career in New York, NY with Kirkland and Ellis LLP and Debevoise and Plimpton LLP obtaining experience with public and private capital markets offerings and advising insurers on Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a B.A. from Emory University. He obtained his Bar admission from the State of New York in 2011 and holds a In-House Corporate Counsel License from the State of Pennsylvania.
"Lee is a critically important addition to our Legal team at Venerable," said Brown. "His experience will be invaluable across a number of our functional areas and specifically to our Finance and Risk teams looking to execute on strategic initiatives in support of our growth strategy."
Venerable is also announcing the promotion of Project Management Director, Brad Laskowski, to Vice President. Laskowski has been with Venerable, and formerly with the legacy annuity business acquired from Voya Financial, Inc., for the last 5 years. In his expanded role, Laskowski will be responsible for Venerable's strategic relationship with Milliman, with a focus on Liability and Financial Reporting and Hedge Execution and Trading. Laskowski holds a B.A. from Ursinus College and is PMI trained and certified as a LEAN Six Sigma Greenbelt.
Lindsey Bollinger, EVP and Chief Implementation Officer, noted "Brad's focus on this important relationship and his expertise with the legacy annuity block ensures we have directed focus on an integral partner and plays an important role in allowing us to execute on our growth strategy."
About Venerable
Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages the legacy variable annuity business acquired from Voya Financial, Inc. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, and Reverence Capital Partners, Venerable is an emerging business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerableannuity.com.
