FAIRFAX, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venio Systems, a global leader in eDiscovery software, is proud to announce the appointment of John Burchfield as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Burchfield most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Waddell & Associates and priorly served as President of Data Solutions at Legility, formerly known as DSi, where he led rapid growth, process transformation and national recognition for cultural innovation. His 25+ years of experience have awarded him a deep knowledge of leadership in high-growth organizations and eDiscovery.
"As the legal industry continues to evolve, new challenges are constantly arising for our clients and they look to us for solutions to tackle these complex problems," said Sumit Garg, Chairman of the Board at Venio Systems. "John is best-suited to serve our clients through his eDiscovery expertise and successful leadership in bringing innovative solutions to the market ."
"The pace of change within the eDiscovery industry is both exciting and highly challenging, with new technologies like AIML and blockchain disrupting the size and types of data produced each year," said Burchfield. "Venio's relentless pursuit of client delight aligns perfectly with my own philosophy on what matters most in business. We strive to drive the industry forward and develop progressive solutions that can answer customers' questions and solve problems before they surface. Technology serves the client, never the inverse."
"Modern eDiscovery solutions need to address all data types across on-premise servers, mobile devices and cloud services, while maintaining unprecedented throughput and robust data security. Venio is uniquely positioned in this market with one of the most advanced suites of software. This is how we can deliver what our clients need now and into the future," Burchfield added.
The Venio team and community are incredibly thrilled to work with Burchfield and begin the next chapter together.
