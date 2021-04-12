ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venminder, an industry recognized leader of third-party risk management solutions, recently announced registration was open for their three-day Third-Party Risk Management Bootcamp taking place on April 20-22. The CPE credit eligible, bi-annual event will be held online with 2-hour sessions each of the three days and brings leading experts of third-party risk under one virtual roof. The bootcamp is designed for those responsible for or involved in supporting third-party risk management and will provide participants with actionable insights and an in-depth look at the important components of a successful program.
"Third-party risk management is a vitally important standard and best practice for all organizations," said James Hyde, chief executive officer at Venminder. "Failing to appropriately manage third parties today can be costly. Processes need to be in place to ensure contracted third parties can continue to meet business needs, which means third parties must be vetted, contracts reviewed, due diligence activities remain current and risk assessments are finalized. This upcoming bootcamp provides a fantastic opportunity to learn and gain a wealth of knowledge in just a few days on what is expected by regulators and the processes to follow in protecting against third-party risk."
Participants of the online bootcamp will be able to quickly get up to date on best practices and learn from industry experts covering topics like how to determine inherent and residual risk, vendor due diligence, vendor contracts, vendor cybersecurity preparedness, what to look for in SOC reports, determining if your vendor can handle a business impacting event, how to review a pandemic plan, red flags to watch out for in vendor financials and tips for exams and audits.
Venminder offers a world-class SaaS platform that guides and streamlines third-party risk management. Venminder's platform helps users collaborate on all things vendor-related and guides through critical processes such as oversight management, contract management, risk assessments, due diligence requirements, questionnaires, SLA management, vendor onboarding and more. Robust and configurable reporting can be generated from the tool to give clear visibility into the management and ongoing monitoring of third parties. Completed vendor risk assessments can be found in the Venminder Exchange and include thorough assessments of a vendor's information security, SOC reports, contracts, financials, business continuity/disaster recovery and more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, an online free community dedicated to third-party risk professionals. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com.
