AMSTERDAM, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venue Butler today launched their one-click taxi booking device for hotels across Chicago. The device empowers hotels across Chicago to simply, seamlessly and safely book taxis for their guests through a simple click of the device. Hotels can use this purpose-built device 100% free with unlimited usage, zero catches or hidden fees. Instead of spending time on the phone or hailing a taxi on the street, it makes it simpler for front desk staff to book taxis for their guests and ultimately supports providing an excellent guest experience.
Talking about the launch, Managing Director of Venue Butler, Thomas Kruyne explains:
"Imagine this: a receptionist or concierge is running around checking in a newly arriving guest, picking up the phone to make a new reservation, and making a room key for an existing guest. The last thing they want to be doing is picking up the phone to the taxi company or going outside to hail a cab for their guests. That's where our free taxi booking device comes in. One-click of a button and the taxi is already on its way to their hotel. A minute later the concierge can see the driver's name and arrival on-screen and tell the guest that their taxi will be there in precisely 5 minutes".
The simplest way to book taxis for hotel guests
Featuring a compact design and a 2.8" display, concierges can book, track, and cancel taxis for their guests in just one click. The device frees up time for hotels to fully focus on their guests, enables excellent customer service, and enhances the overall guest experience. With Venue Butler, front desk staff can stay on top of their ongoing requests for taxis by having an on-screen overview of all requested, confirmed, on-route and cancelled taxis. As well as providing up-to-date information on the booking status, the device also shows the cab driver medallion number, the estimated time of arrival and the driver's name. The concierges can write this information down on the provided 'taxi information cards' and give it to their guests to ensure that they are getting into a safe, reliable and trustworthy cab.
The device's built-in sim card provides a 99.9% uptime so that hotels can book taxis around the clock. It comes with the hotel address pre-configured in the device, allowing concierges to book a taxi with one click, without any other input required. What's more, it's connected directly with one of Chicago's largest yellow cab services, providing access to thousands of taxi drivers ready to pick up hotel guests.
A dedicated team across the East Coast
Talking about the business model and team, Thomas further explains that "Venue Butler is a team that places taxi booking devices in hotels around the world. Our vision is to be connected to ourselves and others and to be as ONE. It's the foundation of everything we do. By placing these devices in hotels for free, we are enabling the connection between millions of people, all through a simple taxi booking device. One of the biggest challenges, when people are travelling, is having a comfortable ride all along, it has been shown that guests prefer to stay in hotels that provide end-to-end services, including arranging transportation for them. We're so happy that Chicago is now part of the building blocks to make this happen, especially with spring approaching, Chicago hotels will hopefully see an increase in occupancy too."
As part of their launch across the East Coast, including cities like New York and Philadelphia, Venue Butler is rolling out their team in Chicago to connect with venues, equip them with the device and provide ongoing support. The taxi booking device is available by contacting their team. The device is 100% free — unlimited usage, zero catches or hidden fees.
About Venue Butler
Headquartered in Amsterdam, with a remote team spread across the globe, Venue Butler distributes simple taxi booking tools to venues like hotels, bars and restaurants to create a seamless and safe taxi experience. The simple one-click device has already supported thousands of venues to book close to 40 million taxi rides across the globe. Ultimately, Venue Butler's vision is to connect with themselves and others and to be as ONE. It's the foundation of everything they do.
Mahima Tamang Shrestha
Mahima Tamang Shrestha, Venue Butler, +61 423569688, pr@butlerunited.com
