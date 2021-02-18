WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veo Robotics, Inc., an industrial automation company building technology to make robots responsive to humans, today announced a partnership with Calvary Robotics, a leader in the design and development of custom turnkey automation solutions, robotic platforms, and material handling systems, as its initial certified systems integrator partner.
Calvary will include Veo's flagship product FreeMove®, a comprehensive 3D safeguarding solution that turns standard industrial robots into collaborative machines that work safely with humans, as part of its solution offering to customers. The Veo team will provide training to the Calvary team on how to install FreeMove in various manufacturing settings.
"We are thrilled to partner with Calvary Robotics as our first certified systems integrator," said Veo Robotics CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Sobalvarro. "This partnership will help us establish strong customer relationships with manufacturing engineers and improve flexibility in manufacturing so they better incorporate safe, dynamic, and effective human-robot collaboration."
"Veo Robotics has created a first-of-its-kind safeguarding system that significantly reduces the cost and complexity of human-robot collaboration," said Joe Gemma of Calvary Robotics. "We are excited to offer their FreeMove® system as part of our solution."
This is the first of more systems integrator partnerships for Veo to provide its FreeMove® system to customers in automobile manufacturing, durable goods manufacturing, and more.
About Veo Robotics
Using advanced computer vision and 3D sensing, Veo Robotics is reinventing the way we manufacture products by giving standard industrial robots the ability to perceive and respond to their surroundings so they can work safely alongside humans. Veo provides the conditions for safe and dynamic interactions between humans and robots so that manufacturers can build more fluid, efficient, and flexible production lines. Veo currently partners with the four major robot manufacturers FANUC, Yaskawa, ABB, and Kuka. To learn more, please visit http://www.veobot.com.
About Calvary Robotics
Calvary Robotics is a world leader in the design and development of custom turnkey automation solutions, robotic platforms and material handling systems. Calvary also has extensive experience in tooling and fabricated components, product development and commercialization and large-scale repetitive manufacturing. Founded in 1994 in Rochester, NY, Calvary is comprised of over 280 highly skilled employees and serves many product markets including medical, automotive, consumer goods, electronics, energy and food & beverage. For more information, please visit http://www.calvaryrobotics.com.
