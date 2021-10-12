ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veracity Industrial Networks, a developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, announced today that it is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Jason Weber as the company's new Vice President of Product. With nearly 30 years of experience in software, product management and business leadership in the manufacturing space, Weber will oversee the launch and growth of products developed by Veracity in its mission to innovate the security systems serving the industrial industry.
"I am excited to join the team at Veracity Industrial Networks and to have the opportunity to help them continue finding new methods and products that support the streamlining of infrastructure networks," said Weber.
Prior to taking on this position with Veracity, Weber led the Digital Solutions team at Rexnord Corporation where he was responsible for creating IIoT Condition Monitoring products and digital services. He has also worked with organizations such as Rockwell Automation.
"With his years of experience in product creation and support, we are confident in the unique leadership that Jason will bring to Veracity," said Dave Whitehead, Veracity Director and CEO of SEL (Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories). "We look forward to working with him to further progress the role that Veracity plays in the field of industrial cybersecurity," Whitehead continued.
As Vice President of Product, Weber will lead Veracity's initiative to support and grow its portfolio of products. Current products offered by Veracity include Net-Optix™, the revolutionary product simplifying and streamlining the process of maintaining and updating security systems for infrastructure networks, and its SDN-based Industrial Network Controller, which provides dynamic traffic control via the ability to enable or disable multiple traffic rules at a time.
About Veracity Industrial Networks
Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is an award-winning, secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.
The Veracity Industrial SDN® network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit http://www.veracity.io or follow us on Twitter @veracityio.
Media Contact
Jenn Sherman, Veracity Industrial Networks, +1 (301) 512-9828, jenn@veracity.io
SOURCE Veracity Industrial Networks