SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verano Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Verano Real Estate, a firm with international influence that is grounded by its focused, nurturing environment, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Verano Real Estate was founded by Michael Adari, a top-producing agent who has facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate transactions across the Bay Area. Specializing in luxury estates and investment properties for international buyers, sellers, and investors, Adari combines his expert real estate knowledge with his prolific interior design work. Adari's reputation has earned him numerous industry awards, including the International President's Premiere, President's Circle, and Sterling Society.
Partnering with Side will ensure Verano Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Verano Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"It has always been of the utmost importance to me to offer comprehensive and seamless services that go beyond satisfying my clients' basic needs," said Adari. "As such, I've partnered with Side, whose best-in-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support ensures that Verano's full-scope solutions achieve optimal results every single time."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Verano Real Estate offers a full range of services that connect buyers and investors with desired properties and provide sellers with high-end interior design and staging. Founder Michael Adari's European background and style provide a familiar and comforting environment for international clients, underscored by his custom-made, boutique-level care. Verano specializes in luxury estates and investment properties throughout Northern California, focusing on Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit veranorealestate.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
