NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verbit, a provider of voice AI transcription and captioning solutions, announced today it has acquired Take Note, furthering its global expansion efforts. Take Note is a UK-based provider of transcription, captioning and note taking services for the market research sector. The deal also marks Verbit's entrance into the market research arena.
Since 2006, Take Note has offered efficient, accurate and GDPR compliant services. Verbit's current customers will benefit from Take Note's well-established industry expertise and new functionalities, which will support their transcription needs for research projects, meeting minutes and note taking. The acquisition will also allow Verbit to enhance its performance and delivery of UK English language requests.
"The addition of Take Note advances Verbit as the essential partner to deliver on every captioning, transcription and note taking need," said Tom Livne, CEO and Founder of Verbit. "I'm excited to continue consolidating the fragmented transcription market throughout global expansion efforts, while investing more in the UK and European regions, as well as the market research industry's specialized needs."
"We're thrilled to join forces with Verbit and add our Market Research transcription and live note taking solutions to its broad portfolio for captioning and transcription. We're looking forward to bringing our knowledge and specialized team of transcribers into the Verbit fold," said David Abbott, CEO, Take Note. "We'll also now have access to the Verbit Company's technologies and capabilities, which our customers will benefit from as well."
This announcement follows Verbit's recent acquisitions of VITAC and AutomaticSync, which improved its ability to serve and customize its solution offerings for the media, education and government verticals. Verbit will continue to accelerate its growth with additional strategic acquisitions, to expand into new verticals, geographies and functionalities.
About Verbit:
The Verbit Company serves as an essential partner to 2,000+ businesses and institutions.
Verbit's vertical-built voice AI solutions provide its partners with the tools they need to offer engaging and equitable experiences that not only meet accessibility guidelines, but make verbal information searchable and actionable. Verbit's in-house, voice AI technology transforms both live and recorded video and audio into 99% accurate captions and transcripts for the education, legal, media, government, finance, and corporate industries. The dual combination of Verbit's in-house ASR (Automated Speech Recognition) technology with its professional human transcribers provides a competitive advantage and quick turnaround times. This hybrid model provides high-quality transcripts, captions, and additional solutions for access, including audio description, translation and dubbing. Verbit supports its customers as they aim to offer content and experiences which meet ADA, FCC and additional compliance guidelines. Verbit is valued at $2B and recently acquired VITAC and AutomaticSync. Learn more: https://verbit.ai.
About Take Note:
Take Note prides itself in being the UK's most secure transcription service. Take Note offers customers access to its 600 elite transcribers who are all based in the UK and specialize in the market research industry's needs. The company has been offering customers top-quality transcription services, captions and subtitles and live minutes and note taking with guaranteed turnaround times every day of the week since 2006.
