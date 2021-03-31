HERZLIYA, Israel, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognyte's (Nasdaq: CGNT) former parent company, Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ending January 31, 2021, including certain financial information for its Cyber Intelligence business which was contributed to Cognyte.
Cognyte Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
Cognyte will hold a conference call in the second half of April to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year financial results (for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2021) and review its outlook. Cognyte will issue a separate press release with information about the conference call.
Note About Verint's Results
Please note that Verint's cyber intelligence segment financial results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021 reflect Verint's accounting policies. When issued in April, we expect our results to be slightly different due to the application of our accounting allocation methodologies.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte's solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security. Learn more about how we empower our customers to create a safer world with Actionable Intelligence® at www.cognyte.com.
