DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Loyalty Academy™, the global education and membership organization for loyalty marketing practitioners, announces that Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions has been named the premier sponsor for its first ever certification workshop in the Middle East/North Africa region. The 2 ½ day in-person workshop will be held in Dubai on 6-8 December, 2021. Registration is available here.
Vernost is a global leader in designing, developing, and managing new age digital infrastructure ecosystems for national and global businesses. Their platforms enable the enhancement of customer experience through smart, seamless, and simplified digital interfaces. Based in Mumbai with offices in Dubai, Vernost has been driving digitization for enterprises for more than 7+ years.
Vernost provides an array of services in the Loyalty Marketing sector including Consulting, Loyalty Operations and Program Management, Partnership Alliances & Merchant Management, Customer Service and complete Digital Marketing Operations. They also develop technology solutions for the travel and tourism industry providing digital infrastructure services for Travel portals, Online Travel Agencies, Hospitality Brands, Tour operators and Travel Suppliers.
The company also serves as an online payment gateway solutions provider for small and medium sized companies as well as a complete resource to enable Digital Marketing and E-Commerce requirements in the online shopping environment.
Vernost clientele includes large renowned companies, small scale businesses, and large government organizations based in Asia, the EMEA region, the MENA region, and North America. Leading clients include Intermiles, a travel and lifestyle rewards program based in India; Dadabhai Group in Bahrain; Rainbow Group, a Vietnamese financial services provider and Axis Bank in India, where Vernost enables the customer loyalty and travel loyalty programs.
Other clients of Vernost include Noor Bank, Triple Plus, Sofitel, Novotel, Linking Charms, Svaraa, BeBe India, Vivandi, Gain, Digime, Magic Bus, Dandellion, Inspira, Bounz, The Leela group and many more.
Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in Pune and Dubai.
The Loyalty Academy™ offers the world's first formalized educational and training curriculum for customer loyalty professionals. They sanction the distinction of Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) to any individual who can meet the dynamic and comprehensive educational requirements set forth by its Board of Regents. The Dubai workshop is the first of its kind in the MENA region.
Mike Capizzi, Dean of Education for the Loyalty Academy, stated: "Our in-person workshops have been offered on a global basis since 2016 but in partnership with loyalty leaders like Vernost and Quick Brown Fox consulting in Dubai, we are now capable of bringing the entire program to the MENA region for the first time."
ABOUT Wise Marketer Group
The Wise Marketer™ is the most widely read source of news, insights, and research on all topics related to data-driven, customer-centric marketing. We deliver timely and unbiased perspectives to a global audience of marketing professionals.
The Loyalty Academy™ provides online education and corporate training to meet the demands of today's digital marketers. We are the source of the only recognized professional certification for loyalty marketers: the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP).
Media Contact
Mason Hanifin, The Loyalty Academy, 1.844.426.4346, support@loyaltyacademy.org
SOURCE The Loyalty Academy