MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Versique Search and Consulting, the hiring leader in Minneapolis, has hired Jenna Estlick to be the company's Managing Director of Client Partnerships. In her role, she will be responsible for leading the HR client partnerships team and providing solutions to the HR community through best-in-class consulting services.
"We are so thrilled Jenna will be leading our HR Consulting - Client Partnership Division," said Chris Dardis, President of Consulting Services at Versique. "Her values and personality are a wonderful match for our company, and her tremendous professional experience will be a great benefit to our team, our clients, and our candidates. Having known Jenna for a number of years, I am personally excited to partner with her to continue to grow our company and provide our unique service to the local HR community."
Estlick joins Versique as an HR practitioner with more than 13 years of experience in corporate Human Resources. Prior to joining Versique, Jenna served as Vice President & Head of Human Resources for Radisson Hotel Group, Americas. She was responsible for leading the HR and Responsible Business teams across the Americas and developing and delivering HR business strategies and results related to the company's five-year plan. Jenna previously served as Radisson Hotel Group's Senior Director, Human Resources, where she provided HR business partner support and led the corporate and managed hotels HR Business Partner teams. Prior to joining Radisson Hotel Group, Jenna held several HR Business Partner roles at Target. She has a B.A. in International Business & Spanish from the University of St. Thomas.
"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team with a proven track record of truly understanding their clients' needs and culture and delivering HR solutions," said Estlick. "I really admire the culture Versique has created and feel fortunate to be joining a company whose vision and core values align with mine, specifically winning through service and trust."
To learn more about Versique, visit http://www.versique.com.
About Versique: Versique is one of the largest talent acquisition firms in the Midwest, and specializes in three main areas; Direct Hire, Executive Search, and HR Contract positions across 13 areas of focus. Versique is built on a culture of collaboration and community engagement and was named by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as a Top 150 Workplace in 2020. To learn more, visit http://www.versique.com.
Media Contact
Liisa Juola, Versique Search and Consulting, +1 9527671125, ljuola@versique.com
SOURCE Versique Search and Consulting