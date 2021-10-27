REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Versium announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.
The Versium integration for HubSpot will unlock new potential to reach prospects and customers from within their own HubSpot account. The quick 3-step set-up of the integration connects directly to a user's HubSpot lists and then allows you to effortlessly import the lists into Versium's suite of tools for enrichment and audience creation.
"Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we're always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Versium's offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we're excited that they're a part of the App Partner Program."
HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.
"This integration makes it extremely easy for HubSpot users to gain seamless access to Versium's identity and insights data enrichment services that are dramatically improving marketing ROI and in particular with business audiences increasing digital reach in some cases by as much as 500%," said Chris Matty, Versium's Chief Revenue Officer.
About Versium
Versium is a data technology company that operates a powerful B2B2C identity graph and automated predictive analytics engine. Their self-serve demand generation and powerful visualization tools help marketers greatly improve their effectiveness. Versium has spent 9+ years building their database of over 30 million North American companies, 60+ million business professionals, over 2+ trillion insight attributes, and over 1,000 industries. The result is the richest B2B2C identity graph that enables businesses to identify, understand and reach their most ideal prospects.
