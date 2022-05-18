vertess.com

vertess.com

 By Vertess Healthcare Advisors, LLC

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS, a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, closed out a strong first quarter of 2022 with three transactions. Managing Partner Bradley Smith commented that these were noteworthy successes given the current status of the economy and the geopolitical instability overseas.

Brannons Rental and Sales, Inc., a California home medical equipment company was acquired by Adapt Medical, a national home medical equipment company. Robert Villalobos, Managing Director and deal lead, noted, "Brannons Medical was a staple in the San Jose community for 20+ years. With the continued appetite for respiratory providers, it comes as no surprise the family-run business was a desirable acquisition. I was honored to help them reach a successful transaction with Adapt."

United Medical Providers, Inc., a national urology and catheter provider, was acquired by Home Care Delivered, Inc, a national medical supply provider. Managing Partner Bradley Smith, who represented United Medical Providers, stated, "I am thrilled to see UMP complete this transaction and exit their business.  We found them the right buyer that will be able to successfully continue the work they were doing."

PAIS, Inc., a West Virginia-based intellectual/developmental disabilities service provider, was acquired by Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC, a national behavioral and mental health services provider. Dave Turgeon, the Managing Director who advised PAIS, was pleased to help them find a home within Pathways and lead them through the transaction process.

For more information, please contact Robert Villalobos, Bradley Smith, or Dave Turgeon at 336689@email4pr.com or 2023031621.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertess-completes-three-acquisitions-in-q1-2022-301549825.html

SOURCE Vertess Healthcare Advisors, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.