The OZ Global Insurance Practice provides digital strategy and intelligent automation solutions to property and casualty insurance carriers, unlocking massive efficiency, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth opportunities.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, the global technology and business advisory firm, today announced that Mark B. Smith, an insurance industry technology and operations leader, has joined the firm as President of its Global Insurance Practice. Smith, formerly vice president and senior partner with IBM Consulting, has deep experience in operational transformation and excellence, profitable growth strategies and innovation, technology and IT strategy, and customer and distribution strategies. He brings to OZ more than 35 years of operational and technology experience in the Insurance Industry.
"Mark has a tremendous track record of delivering high-value technology solutions to his insurance carrier clients," said OZ CEO Amjad Shamim. "'His addition to our team further demonstrates OZ's commitment to delivering valuable strategy perspectives as well as technology solutions to our growing roster of insurance industry clients."
"The insurance industry is at an inflection point as carriers navigate which digital transformation initiatives to prioritize and invest in," Smith said. "It's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' carriers modernize and automate their underwriting, claims and customer and agent service processes. This is a perfect time for me to join OZ as we expand our global insurance practice. I've led many of these efforts in the past, and I am truly impressed with the OZ team and our approach to providing digital solutions to our customers."
Smith has broad and deep global experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, playing key roles in strategy formulation, operations, general management, technology, distribution, sales and marketing. He has an extensive background in orchestrating large-scale transformations, as well as growth-focused acquisitions and business alliances, resulting in increased revenues and margins leveraging enabling technologies and by expansion into new distribution channels, geography and customer segments.
As a Senior Partner at IBM Consulting, Smith was the Northeast Region Insurance Practice Leader, providing strategy and technology enabled transformation services to leading insurance carriers such as GEICO, Chubb, AIG, Liberty Mutual, The Hartford, Travelers, Aflac, MetLife, Marsh, State Farm, and others. In addition, he was North America Head of Insurtech Ventures Practice, evaluating future innovations in insurance, partnerships, and potential acquisitions.
Prior to his leadership roles at IBM, Smith served as Managing Director and Global Head of Insurance for Alix Partners Enterprise Improvement Practice. Earlier, Smith served as Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Information Officer, and Head of Distribution Transformation at Farmers Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group. At Zurich, Smith was Head of Operations and Technology for the Americas, and a member of Zurich's global operations Council.
OZ Digital Consulting is a consulting and technology solutions leader focused on increasing customer engagement and operational excellence by leveraging Intelligent Automation, with a focus on the property and casualty insurance industry. Celebrating 25 years of increasing efficiency and revenue for its clients, OZ is a long time Microsoft Gold Partner.
