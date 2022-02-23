NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knocking, a company that produces e-commerce for ALL media, today announced Emmy Award-winning producer and industry leader Candi Carter as Chief Content Officer. Carter will leverage 30+ years of experience in content creation, business development and strategic partnership in this new role, in addition to bringing her long-standing professional relationships in the entertainment industry.
"Knocking integrates the brands people love into media better than anyone else," Carter said. "I know firsthand that every executive challenged to increase revenue wants to do e-commerce, but lacks the resources, bandwidth and skill sets to manage it themselves. In teaming up with Knocking and utilizing their proprietary technology, I am excited to share this winning e-commerce model with my media peers to help them leverage their audiences and grow new revenue streams."
Carter joins Knocking amid tremendous industry growth, and will focus on developing the company's successful partnerships and expanding its model across all platforms. The addition of Carter to its leadership team allows Knocking to integrate world-class content production with its decades of e-comm and analytics experience.
According to eMarketer, nearly 150 million more people have come online since the pandemic, and the publisher predicts that "E-commerce is now on track to surpass 20% of total retail by 2024."
"Candi is a storyteller. Her vision and deep relationships in the media industry will only enhance the quality partnerships that Knocking is known for," said Brian Meehan, COO of Knocking. "This is an industry that is impervious to disruption, and the potential is endless. Candi will help Knocking deliver the best experiences in this ecosystem—from our media partners to the brands to the consumer."
Knocking is a leader in producing e-commerce for media companies to create new connections with their audiences through compelling segments featuring new, popular and exclusive products. Knocking's process is turn-key. The team collaborates with a media company to develop authentic segments, then secures talent and creates lasting relationships with the brands that will best serve a partner's audience. Knocking offers full-service production or will support a partner's in-house needs.
With a proprietary viewer impression model that ties shoppable content to revenue, Knocking is able to demonstrate what continuous or repeat airtime actually means to a transaction, assigning a sale per impression and predicting the potential for scale. Knocking's proprietary analytics SaaS Mission control gives media partners transparent and real-time transactional data to understand their audiences on a whole new level.
Knocking has worked with leading U.S. and Canadian media companies, including Disney, iHeartMedia, Cox Media Group (CMG), Sinclair Broadcasting Group, NBC Owned Television Stations and the Weather Group, to incubate commerce businesses and turn passive audiences into active consumers.
"It's been exciting to see our audience embrace the introduction of Knocking-produced segments across CMG markets," said Marian Pittman, EVP Content, Product & Innovation for Cox Media Group. "Adding an ecommerce option and providing opportunities for savings on popular brands has been well received. Knocking provides a trusted path for CMG consumers looking for real deals and real exclusives from a trusted source."
About Candi Carter
Candi Carter is a media executive who has produced award-winning broadcast television for over 30 years. In her most recent role, Carter was an executive producer/showrunner for ABC and had a first-look development deal with ABC Entertainment. In 2020, she became the executive producer and showrunner of the Tamron Hall Show. Under Carter's supervision, Tamron Hall received three nominations for the 2021 Daytime Emmys, as well as an NAACP nomination. Prior to joining Tamron Hall, Carter served as executive producer of the iconic daytime TV show, The View, for five seasons. During her tenure, The View was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and won an Emmy Award in 2020 for "Best Informative Talk Show." Carter spent 15 years at The Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, producing some of the most memorable hours of television in daytime history. In 2011, Carter raised capital and co-founded New Chapter Entertainment. As CEO, her Chicago-based production company originated, developed, and produced unscripted TV shows for broadcast, cable, syndication, and new media. Carter's leadership incorporates building successful teams and businesses, working with high-profile personalities and A-List celebrities, and creating strategic content partnerships and focusing on diversity at every level of the organization.
About Knocking
Knocking is an e-commerce production company that finds the products consumers love and puts them in all the media people consume. Partnering with media companies, Knocking delivers real deals through segments viewers trust and value, while helping brands get more direct-to-consumer access.
