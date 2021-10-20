WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VetRad and Synergy Veterinary Imaging Partners are pleased to announce they are now one. Starting this month, Synergy Veterinary Imaging Partners will join the VetRad team of veterinary teleradiology.
"There is an overwhelming need in the veterinary community for teleradiology services. We are excited to expand our specialty service offerings to include Synergy Veterinary Imaging Partners," said MedVet Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Podell. "Our coming together will allow us to have an even greater impact as we pursue our shared mission, delivering expert diagnostic imaging reports and practical clinical guidance at unparalleled turnaround times in our profession."
"With VetRad, we remain veterinarian led and owned, we preserve our culture, and we maintain our commitment to providing the most accurate and highest quality reports to help improve patient outcomes. We are excited to be moving forward together," said Dr. Matthew Paek of Synergy Veterinary Imaging Partners.
Synergy Veterinary Imaging Partners will remain open and available as a veterinary teleradiology provider. To learn more about available services and the team of board-certified veterinary radiologists, please visit synergyvip.com.
About VetRad:
Veterinarian owned and led, VetRad is a growing nationwide network of board-certified veterinary radiologists working together to advance the mission of leading teleradiology through quality, service, and innovation. For more information about VetRad, visit vetrad.com or email maketheswitch@vetrad.com.
About Synergy:
Synergy Veterinary Imaging Partners is comprised of a team of board-certified veterinary radiologists who believe imaging diagnostics should be more efficient, accurate, and personable. They take pride in providing clients with the most accurate and highest quality reports. For more information about Synergy Veterinary Imaging Partners and the three office locations in the Greater Washington D.C. area, visit synergyvip.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Berger, VetRad, 513.205.7759, sarah.berger@medvet.com
SOURCE VetRad