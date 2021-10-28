CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the world's leading virtual events company, has announced the launch of their mobile event app, available now for Apple and Android users. The app will act as an extension to their existing immersive virtual and hybrid event platform, in addition to offering value to those hosting strictly in-person events. The app was developed to suit events of any type, for any organization, in any industry.
The vFairs mobile app instantly creates a rich, immersive experience for both virtual and in-person audiences. It offers in-person events a contactless digital check-in and a simplified exchange of contact information and user profiles via QR codes. The hosting organization can also offer events on the go to a global audience, help them network with others around the world, and attend webinars from anywhere. Attendees have access to exhibitor booths within the app, plus the option to contact booth reps, browse documents, and more.
This launch comes at a time when event planners are more frequently looking into the use of apps for their events. In fact, 60% of event planners believe that event apps provide a boost to attendee engagement. By encouraging widespread adoption of a mobile event app, engagement is expected to rise, which in turn leads to higher ROI. Additionally, usage of event technology has accelerated since COVID-19, which is why 75% of event professionals who didn't already use event apps have adopted them.
"I'm thrilled to announce the vFairs Mobile App is now available. It's designed to transform any organization's event experience, whether it's virtual, hybrid or in-person events. It will instantly hook in the audience with its immersive layout and seamless navigation. Simply put, it is convenience in event attendee's hands," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
About vFairs
vFairs delivers top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
