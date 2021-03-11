RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Officials for the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) announced the appointment of seven new board members. With Virginia's top representatives in areas ranging from public policy and government to finance and healthcare, the Foundation's board extends its mission for supporting Virginia's students and 23 community colleges with greater access to educational opportunities. Virginia's Community Colleges are working to narrow equity gaps and effectively deliver the skilled and diverse workforce that propel Virginia's businesses and communities.
"The Foundation is not only tremendously honored but also tremendously served by the presence of these individuals," says Stewart Roberson, Ed.D., VFCCE board chair and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based Moseley Architects. "Their levels of motivation and expertise, combined with a sense of responsibility, make every meeting not only inspiring, but productive. They're a passionate group of select leaders and each is a titan within their sector."
In its mission for "building student success and the Commonwealth's future by supporting Virginia's Community Colleges," since 2006 VFCCE has supported hundreds of students via more than $3 million in scholarships and fellowships —including over $600,000 in the 2019-20 academic year alone. VFCCE's overarching goal includes providing access for more Virginians to community college education, while helping students to flourish beyond their educational achievements in career success and higher earnings. The Foundation not only supports students with such things as tuition, fees and books, but services ranging from technology to childcare and transportation.
Through its Great Expectations program, VFCCE increases the likelihood of success for foster youth, providing them with support and access to education. Via campus coaches, the program has provided nearly 1,000 degrees or credentials, while tripling the national average for graduation rates among foster youth. A sister program, the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative, places career and educational coaches in high schools throughout rural Virginia, helping to advance them into community colleges.
New board members include:
Dr. Cedric F. Green, vice president, technical services, Dominion Energy Virginia
Justin Ballard, director of business development, S.B. Ballard Construction Co.
Anna James, senior vice president, public policy and government relations, Sentara Healthcare
Maurice Jones, president and CEO, Local Initiatives Support Corp.
Xavier Beale, vice president of trades, Newport News Shipbuilding (a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries)
Jennie Reynolds, president, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus
Edward C. Dalrymple Jr., State Board Member and president of Chemung Contracting Corp., Dalrymple Holding Corp. and Cedar Mountain Stone Corp.
"With the primary goal of raising financial support, this group always poses the question, 'What can I do next?' knowing that those efforts will produce concrete opportunities for Virginians within the state's community college system," Roberson says. "Their deep and abiding passion for VFCCE's work and commitment to the Foundation's objectives serve as vigilant reminders for why this work is so important."
