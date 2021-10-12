CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viaduct—a leading talent acquisition provider for startups and emerging businesses—recently welcomed Roger Naglewski as a Senior Account Executive. With nearly 15 years of comprehensive placement and recruitment experience, Naglewski will support Viaduct's executive search business by further expanding the company's brand into the Chicago market. His sales and business development prowess and intimate knowledge of the recruitment industry will be critical in connecting him with growth-stage companies.
"At Viaduct, we're eager to expand our footprint throughout the United States—and Roger's expertise and enthusiasm will be critical in helping us get there," said Pete Petrella, Managing Director. "Roger's previous placement experience in working with funded startups throughout the country aligns perfectly with our Viaduct mission. We're glad to welcome him aboard to our growing organization."
Naglewski has spent almost his entire career in the recruiting and talent acquisition sector. Based in downtown Chicago, he has specialized in recruiting and placing HR, finance, accounting, sales, marketing, and IT candidates for companies nationwide. Combining exceptional relationship-building abilities with an infectious and lively personality, Naglewski is well-equipped to connect and collaborate with high-growth startups to help service their comprehensive talent acquisition needs.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Viaduct by helping to nurture growth-stage businesses," said Naglewski. "The startup community needs a talent acquisition partner that can connect them with high-quality candidates—and Viaduct is well-positioned to provide this level of support."
A lifelong Chicago native, Naglewski graduated from Loyola University Chicago with his degree in business accounting. He is also highly involved in the greater Chicago community and founded the Chicago Vaccine Hunters—a volunteer group to help senior Chicago residents obtain COVID-19 vaccines.
About Viaduct
Viaduct is a talent acquisition company that connects emerging businesses with their most important asset: people. A proven partner to the startup community, Viaduct works with entrepreneurs to identify new job candidates, assess their compatibilities, and manage their onboarding every step of the way.
At Viaduct, we're the bridge between startups and their greatest asset: talent. Learn more at viaduct.com.
Media Contact
Emily Paul, Aleron, Inc., +1 (716) 559-1404, paule@aleroninc.com
Patrick Collins, Aleron, 716-242-9595, collinsp@aleroninc.com
SOURCE Viaduct