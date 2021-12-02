ViaSat creates new ways to access advanced network applications with satellite and other wireless networking systems that enable fast, secure, and efficient communications to any location. The company provides networking products and services for enterprise and consumer IP applications; is a key supplier of network-centric military communications and encryption technologies to the U.S. government; and is the primary technology partner for gateway and customer premises equipment for consumer and mobile satellite broadband services. Other products and services include communication system design, satellite antenna systems, integrated circuits, and network acceleration. The company also owns WildBlue, the premier Ka-band satellite broadband service. (PRNewsFoto/ViaSat Inc.)

 By ViaSat, Inc.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Mark Dankberg, Viasat's co-founder and executive chairman will participate at the following events for the financial community:

Morgan Stanley 4th Annual Space Summit

Participation: 

Panel and 1-on-1 meetings

Panel:

"National Security and the Growing Threat in Space"

Date/Time:

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Location:

New York, NY

 

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Participation:

1-on-1 meetings only

Date:

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Location: 

Virtual

Viasat maintains a current listing of its scheduled investor conferences on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor section of its website. For more information visit: investors.viasat.com

For specific conference information, or to register for either the Morgan Stanley 4th Annual Space Summit or the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, please contact the organizations directly.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter or YouTube.

