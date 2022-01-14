Viavi Logo

Viavi Logo

 By Viavi Financials

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended January 1, 2022, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.  A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.  The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free:

888-330-2022

International:

646-960-0690

Conference ID:

3072689



Replay of the call:      

Dial-In:

800-770-2030

Toll-Free: 

647-362-9199

Conference ID:

3072689

Start date:

February 3, 2022

4:30pm PT

End date:

February 10, 2022

8:59pm PT

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:    Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact:          Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-date-for-fiscal-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301460261.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.