FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIC Technology Venture Development has announced the appointment of Laura Lyons, who brings 20 years of executive leadership experience to its Board of Directors. Lyons' experience will help VIC continue to grow its portfolio of companies creating breakthrough medical devices, diagnostics, and lifesaving therapeutics.
Calvin Goforth, CEO of VIC, says "Laura adds valuable quality, regulatory, and clinical domain knowledge to our Board. She has a history of success and we are fortunate to have her join us."
Lyons' experience spans large and small companies, including Roche, Beckman Coulter, Inogen, and SonarMed. Through her recent position as Vice President of Clinical, Quality, and Regulatory at SonarMed, she was an integral part of the team that led the company from start-up to acquisition by a major medical device company. During her tenure at SonarMed, Laura helped raise over $12 million in capital, identifying uses of the patented technology and working successfully with both US and EU regulators to bring innovative new technology to the market.
"I am honored and excited to be part of a team that is helping companies navigate the difficult pathway to medical device success," says Lyons. "I look forward to collaborating with the innovative minds at VIC to bring new technology to the market that prioritizes the quality and safety of patient care."
About VIC Technology Venture Development:
VIC's unique investment model sources innovation directly from universities across the nation, offering funding to form new start-up companies and advance these technologies. In addition to the initial capital, VIC provides its portfolio companies with business and scientific resources, including interim management, accounting, marketing, engineering support, and more. For more information, please visit https://victech.com
