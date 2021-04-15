GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced the publication of the Annual Report 2020.

The Annual Report is available on the company's website: https://vicorepharma.com/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com  

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 15 April 2021.

