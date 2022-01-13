FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that Victor Huang has joined the company as its first Vice President of Legal Affairs.
Mr. Huang has served as both General Counsel for startups and Intellectual Property Counsel for some of the world's leading technology firms, including eBay and Illumina, and has built and strategically managed patent portfolios in a variety of markets. While working to safeguard and expand YES's intellectual property assets, he will also build the legal function and advise the company on licensing and joint development agreements, M&A activity, and a diverse range of corporate legal tasks and concerns including employment and compliance.
"Victor's extensive experience in the strategic management of worldwide IP portfolios will be a great resource for YES as we continue our international expansion. We feel that his engineering background, coupled with his history of building scalable processes for business and legal operations in a fast-growing environment, make him an especially good fit for our team," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.
Mr. Huang holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California at Davis, and received his JD from the University of San Francisco School of Law. He has a particular interest in issues relating to open source programs, including compliance, product security, and community relations.
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials, and interfaces. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, plasma etching tools, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
Media Contact
Victoria Barnes, Yield Engineering Systems, Inc., 510-954-6723, vbarnes@yieldengineering.com
SOURCE Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.